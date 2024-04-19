West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has insisted that the Hammers must beat Crystal Palace in order to continue playing European football next season.

The Hammers crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night after they only managed a 1-1 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side progressed to the semi-finals with a 3-1 win over two legs and now West Ham will have to focus on their Premier League campaign at the end of the season.

Cottee stressed that the players and the fans made them proud and if they could have scored a second goal, the result of the tie could have been different.

However, the West Ham legend wants more European nights next season and insisted that the Hammers need to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Hammers legend took to X and wrote: “Proud of the team and all the fans last night!

“We just needed that 2nd goal and it could have been my dream.

“Must win V Palace on Sunday now as I want these European nights to continue.”

West Ham are sitting eighth in the Premier League and are pushing hard to at least qualify for the Europa Conference League.