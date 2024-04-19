Newcastle United are increasingly hopeful of convincing Bruno Guimaraes to stay at the club for one more season, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder has become a cult figure at Newcastle since joining the club in January 2022.

He has been a key player in Newcastle’s progress in the last 18 months but he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the teams who are interested in getting their hands on the player and he has suitors in the Premier League as well.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are increasingly confident that Guimaraes will be convinced to stay for at least one more season.

For the moment, none of the Brazilian’s suitors seem willing to trigger the £100m release clause in his contract.

Newcastle are in no mood to enter any negotiations for the midfielder’s transfer any time soon.

The club’s success in agreeing on a new contract with Joelinton is also being seen as a key factor in their attempts to hold on to Guimaraes as well.