Swansea City do not consider Brighton starlet Marc Leonard to be a serious target at present, according to Wales Online.

Leonard is currently on loan in League One at Northampton Town and has impressed with his performances.

The Scottish midfielder has been linked with a possible move in the summer transfer window, with Swansea credited as admirers.

However, the Welsh giants do not consider the 22-year-old to be a serious target for the summer transfer window at this stage.

Whether the Swans will reconsider and make a move for Leonard remains to be seen, but at present he is not in their plans.

Leonard has turned out in every one of Northampton’s League One games so far this season, scoring five times and providing six assists for his team-mates.

Premier League side Brighton may feel another loan is in order for the midfielder in the summer and he has played at both League Two and League One level.

Stepping up to the Championship could be viewed as natural progression for Leonard.