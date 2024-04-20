Aston Villa have ‘stepped up a gear’ in their pursuit of Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz and are plotting talks with the Turkish giants.

Unai Emery’s side did business with Galatasaray last summer when they struck a loan deal for Nicolo Zaniolo.

The agreement contains an option for the Premier League side to sign Zaniolo on a permanent basis for over £20m, but they are not expected to trigger it.

Further business could still be done with Galatasaray though as, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), Aston Villa want winger Yilmaz.

The 23-year-old has caught Aston Villa’s attention and it is claimed the English club have ‘stepped up a gear’ in their pursuit of him.

Aston Villa ‘will sit down’ with Galatasaray at the end of the season, it is suggested, as they try to work out an agreement.

Galatasaray value Yilmaz at around the £17.5m mark.

The Rize-born winger has made 49 appearances for Galatasaray across all competitions so far this season, showing his durability.

Yilmaz has chipped in with six goals and nine assists in the process.