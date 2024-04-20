Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has told the Turkish club to try to get their hands on Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Buruk wants to revamp his midfield over the course of the summer transfer window and Tanguy Ndombele is expected to be sent back to Tottenham Hotspur when his loan expires.

Galatasaray were keen on Gravenberch last summer, but the midfielder decided to join Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

He has struggled to command a regular spot in the Reds’ engine room though and the Turks are looking to try again.

Galatasaray coach Buruk has pointed to Gravenberch as a player he wants, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

Buruk is an admirer of Gravenberch and has told the club to try to bring him in.

Galatasaray are eying a loan with an option to buy deal to take Gravenberch from Anfield.

Liverpool continue to rate Gravenberch and after splashing the cash to sign him from Bayern Munich look unlikely to sanction a loan exit.

The final call may come down to Jurgen Klopp’s successor to make.