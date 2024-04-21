Matt Piper has insisted that Leicester City showed more desire and effort to get a result against West Brom compared to their last two defeats.

Leicester moved to the top of the Championship table on Saturday following their 2-1 win over West Brom at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes came into the game on the back of two defeats on the trot and they were looking off-colour in their performances.

Piper insisted that the desire and effort were missing from Leicester’s performances in their last two defeats.

The Leicester winger stressed that Millwall and Plymouth Argyle deserved their wins despite the Championship leaders dominating both games when it came to possession.

He believes that changed against West Brom and feels that while some of the quality was missing, Leicester showed the desire to get back to winning ways.

Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester: “This was the worrying thing of the past two weeks.

“You didn’t see any steel or any grinding out efforts from the team at places where we should be going and getting all three points from.

“And those opposing teams – Millwall and Plymouth – they had that desire, the passion and the will to keep the ball out of the net.

“Even though we dominated the ball, they fully deserved to go on and get those wins.

“What we have seen today in terms of quality, there was little less quality in terms of how we played and certain skillset of individuals, but there was a desire to the performance of keeping the ball out of the net, running the extra yards and making that big tackle.”

Leicester have a four-point lead over Leeds United, who are sitting third and outside the automatic promotion spots with three games left in the season.