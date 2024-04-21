Manchester United are looking to hand out a debut to teen sensation Shea Lacey before the end of the season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A product of the Manchester United academy, the 17-year-old winger is considered a prodigious talent at Old Trafford.

He recently recovered from an injury caused by a growth spurt and also signed a new lucrative contract with the club.

Lacey has also been training with the senior squad and has made a major impression on Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

It has been claimed that the winger may well make his debut for Manchester United before the end of the season.

Ten Hag and his staff are looking to play him in a game before the campaign ends to give him a taste of senior football.

Lacey is expected to be named in the matchday squad for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

The club are hopeful that the teenager will go on and carry on the tradition of being a quality homegrown product at Old Trafford.