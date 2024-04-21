Nottingham Forest loan star Joe Worrall has admitted he has his sights set on winning the Turkish Cup during his spell at Besiktas.

Having fallen out of favour at the City Ground this season, Worrall completed a loan exit to Istanbul earlier this year.

He is settling in at Besiktas and clocked the full 90 minutes in the Black Eagles’ 2-0 win over Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

Now Besiktas must switch their attention to facing the same opponents in the Turkish Cup semi-final and Worrall admits he wants to win the trophy, while keeping away from injury.

“I try to protect myself and stay fit as much as possible”, Worrall was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

“We want to finish as near the top as possible in the league and win the cup.”

Besiktas are strongly tipped to get the better of Ankaragucu in the cup and book a spot in the final, where they will play either Trabzonspor or Fatih Karagumruk.

The Turkish giants do boast an option to sign Worrall from Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis at the end of his loan spell.