Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is on Wolves’ shortlist of goalkeeping targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

Wolves are considering selling goalkeeper Jose Sa in the summer due to interest from Saudi Arabia.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is close to the power brokers in the Middle East and there has been continued Suadi interest in him.

Wolves are likely to demand a considerable fee for the 31-year-old goalkeeper but the club are already preparing for his departure.

Patterson is one of the goalkeepers Wolves are considering signing as Sa’s replacement in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been impressive in a disappointing campaign for Sunderland this season.

With the Black Cats not in the promotion chase, Patterson could be keen on a move if he gets a chance to join a club in the top flight of English football.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher are also on Wolves’ wish list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.