Sheffield United are interested in John McAtee, but Luton Town are unlikely to want to help potential promotion rivals if they get relegated from the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old attacker has shone brightly for Barnsley on loan this season and has netted eleven times in League One.

He is scheduled to return to Luton in the summer but he is already attracting interest from other clubs.

With Sheffield United set to be relegated, Chris Wilder is already preparing for the Championship and has McAtee in his sights.

It has been claimed that the Sheffield United boss wants to take the forward to Bramall Lane in the summer transfer window.

His impressive performances in League One have impressed the Blades and they are keen to sign him in the coming months.

However, they are set to find reluctant sellers in Luton who may want McAtee to be part of their team next season.

They are also unlikely to want to help Sheffield United who are likely to be their promotion rivals in the Championship if they get relegated.