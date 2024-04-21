Stoke City are hoping to exploit an escape clause to snare goalkeeper Viktor Johansson away from Rotherham United in the summer and will make their move once safety is mathematically assured, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has impressed in the Championship despite Rotherham’s disappointing campaign.

With the Yorkshire club confirmed to get relegated, there is expected to be an exodus of a few players in the summer, with Steve Evans reshaping the squad.

Johansson is one of the players who is expected to depart the New York Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

Stoke are interested in getting their hands on the goalkeeper in the summer as part of their plans.

The Potters are hoping to exploit an escape clause that is present in the goalkeeper’s Rotherham contract.

Stoke are planning to make their offer once they are certain of playing in the Championship in the 2024/25 season.

The Potters are close to making sure of safety after beating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 on Saturday.

Johansson is free to leave the Millers if the clause is triggered, which is claimed to be around the £1m mark, in the summer transfer window.