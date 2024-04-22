Feyenoord want to have Yankuba Minteh back at the club next season and are hoping to agree a new loan deal with Newcastle United, even if they know they will have to wait to do so.

The 19-year-old winger has been in impressive form for Feyenoord this season and his performances have caught the eye in Rotterdam.

He has been putting in consistent displays for the club and Feyenoord have been left delighted with what they have seen from him.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord want the winger back at the club for one more season.

They want to extend his loan stint for one more year and continue to play a role in his development.

However, Newcastle have not decided what to do with the teenage winger at the end of the ongoing season.

Eddie Howe wants him back for pre-season with Newcastle as he wants to take a look at him.

The Newcastle boss wants to assess Minteh personally before a decision on his future is taken.

Feyenoord know they will have to wait before getting a decision on whether the winger will be back in Rotterdam next season.