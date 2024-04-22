Ipswich Town are set to offer 33-year-old Vaclav Hladky a new contract in order to keep him at the club moving forward, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hladky has played each minute of Ipswich’s Championship season with the side now three games away from potential automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old’s experience has been important for an Ipswich side who have been playing open and expansive football all season.

Kieran McKenna values his experience and wants him in the squad if they get promoted to the Premier League.

His current deal runs out at the end of the season but Ipswich are set to offer him fresh terms in the summer.

The Tractor Boys are prepared to offer him the security of a three-year deal to keep him at Portman Road.

The Czech goalkeeper is likely to sign the new contract and continue at Ipswich moving forward.

However, a new deal for Hladky is set to trigger the departure of Christian Walton who has been the number 2 all season.