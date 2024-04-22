Liverpool linked midfielder Alan Varela is on Bayern Munich’s radar, but he is not a top target at the moment, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been attracting attention through his performances for FC Porto this season.

The Argentinian has piqued the interest of several top European clubs and his future is under the scanner ahead of the summer.

Liverpool are amongst the teams who are keeping close tabs on Varela ahead of the next transfer window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the defensive midfielder has also been offered to German giants Bayern Munich.

He is one of several midfielders the Bavarians are considering ahead of the summer transfer window.

Varela is a player they like but for the moment, he is not a top target for Bayern Munich who are considering other options.

The midfielder is said to be keen on joining a top club in Europe as the next step in his career.

Whether Liverpool will pull the trigger on a swoop for Varela remains to be seen.