Norway Under-19 attacker Sverre Nypan is on Manchester United’s radar and the club are plotting to make a move for him next year.

Manchester United are set to focus on bringing in more young talents under the new football management going forward.

They are looking at ready-made first-team players but are also keeping an eye out for emerging talents across the world.

According to German outlet Fussball.news, Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Rosenborg attacker Nypan.

Still just 17, the teenager has already made 34 senior appearances for the Norwegian giants despite his tender years.

He has five goals and six assists to his name and is a player Manchester United have a serious interest in.

However, he only turns 18 in December and regulations in England will stop them from signing him in the summer.

Manchester United are putting plans in place to sign him next year as a future investment.

They are already plotting a path forward that would see him join other clubs on loan to build him up if they succeed in signing him.