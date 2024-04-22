Former Sunderland star Danny Collins has urged the Black Cats to try and add some experienced heads to their squad in the summer as the young players need that extra help.

Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday and their season is fizzling out at the moment.

They are nowhere near the playoff spots but are also under no threat of getting into the relegation zone with two Championship games left in the season.

Sunderland are already looking forward to next season when they will have a new manager in place.

The club are also looking at an important summer and Collins stressed that the club need to find a way to add more experienced heads to the squad in the next window.

He understands the club’s focus on recruiting youth but insists that young players need help from more experienced players.

Collins told Sunderland’s club media: “Of course, we need to strengthen.

“We don’t need to stand here and talk about what positions we need to strengthen – it’s the top end of the pitch.

“Maybe a little bit of experience coming in to help a young squad.

“Of course, we get it that we are bringing in some young talented players but they need a little bit of guidance.”

Sunderland have a trip to Watford on Saturday before hosting Sheffield Wednesday at home on the final day of the season.