Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has echoed manager Paul Warne’s words to warn the Rams that automatic promotion is not done as he has seen bigger twists and turns.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cambridge United, a win that took the Rams even closer to automatic promotion, the Derby boss reminded his players that they have not finished the job yet.

Barker, while echoing the manager’s sentiments, insisted that he has seen even bigger twists and turns in football.

With the finishing line now within touching distance, Barker insists that everyone at Derby will need to make sure that they beat an already-relegated Carlisle United to write their name into the history books.

“It is not done until it is done”, Barker said on RamsTV.

“We have seen some strange things in football, we have seen bigger turns and bigger twists than this.

“He knows how close they are, he knows what has gone into this season – both staff, players, staff behind the scenes and obviously fans and everyone associated with the football club.

“So much has gone to getting into this position and not only this season as well, it is the previous seasons that have built to this.

“Now we have got one final game against the team that is at the bottom of the league, they are already relegated, it is in our hands and it is still up to us.

“But they still have to put on a performance, there is one week left, how you prepare for that week, how you plan for that week, your professionalism to attack that game in the right way.

“We want to win that game against Carlisle at home with the fans supporting to get that the goal of promotion that we have been desperate for.”

Derby will need just one point in the final match to stop Bolton Wanderers from replacing them in the top two.

A draw would take them to 90 points while a win for Bolton would take them to 89 points.