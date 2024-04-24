Leicester City out on loan talent Nathan Opoku has suffered a double leg fracture and is undergoing surgery today.

The 22-year-old forward was loaned out to Belgian outlet OH Leuven in the January transfer window last year on an 18-month loan deal.

Opoku is having a difficult season at Leuven and earlier missed a chunk of games due to a groin injury.

However, he picked up a far more serious injury in his side’s 1-0 win over KVC Westerlo following a clash with their goalkeeper last night.

He was rushed to hospital and further scans revealed that he had suffered a double leg fracture and will be out for several months

Leuven have revealed that the forward is undergoing surgery today to fix his fractured leg.

Opoku will likely return to Leicester to start his rehabilitation process, which is likely to run for several months.

For the moment, there is no timeline on when the forward will be fit to play again for Leicester or any other club.