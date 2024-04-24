Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are interested in getting their hands on Japan centre-back Koki Machida in the summer transfer window, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Forest’s Premier League status is still at risk, but Crystal Palace are more or less confirmed to be in the top flight next season.

However, both clubs are planning for next season and drawing up plans for the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace are in the market for centre-backs and even Nottingham Forest are looking to reinforce their defence for next season.

It has been claimed that Machida is a defender the two clubs are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

Belgian side Union SG signed him from Kashima Antlers last summer and he has impressed in his first season in Europe.

His performances have piqued the interest of the two Premier League clubs who are considering getting their hands on him.

Machida is also a full Japan international and has managed to rack up nine caps for his national team.