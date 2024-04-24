Nottingham Forest fans face waiting until next week to hear the dialogue between Anthony Taylor and Stuart Attwell surrounding Forest’s penalty appeals at Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The City Ground side have been clear about their displeasure regarding the decisions taken during a crucial Premier League game at Goodison Park at the weekend.

Forest believe that they had three penalties which were not given and took aim at Attwell, who was heading the VAR team, insisting it is known he is a Luton Town supporter.

There have been strong calls for the dialogue between referee Taylor and VAR head Attwell to be released into the public domain for fans.

That will not happen though until next week when PGMOL supremo Howard Webb appears on Michael Owen’s Mic’d Up show.

As such, Nottingham Forest fans face a further wait to see what was said between the on pitch referee and the VAR head during the controversial incidents at Goodison Park.

The defeat at Everton leaves Nottingham Forest just a point above third bottom Luton, with four more matches to play.

Nuno’s men face Manchester City and Chelsea at the City Ground, along with trips to Sheffield United and Burnley, as they look to survive in the Premier League.