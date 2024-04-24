Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period after suffering from a torn adductor in the match against Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McBurnie has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Blades having made nine goal contributions in 21 league appearances.

His contributions were recognised by manager Chris Wilder, who made him the skipper in Sheffield United’s last two league games.

However, the 27-year-old had to be replaced against Burnley and faces a lengthy period on the sidelines which will stretch to months.

It will hamper McBurnie’s immediate chances of securing a move to a different club if he wishes, as his current contract with Sheffield United expires at the end of the season.

It will also affect his chances of making it to the Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

McBurnie has been a long-time servant of Sheffield United having joined the club back in 2019.

He has notched up 159 appearances for the club scoring 29 goals.

McBurnie will do his rehabilitation with Sheffield United despite his contractual situation.