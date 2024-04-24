Southampton are interested in bringing Besiktas star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to England with the player expected to welcome the chance to join the Saints.

The midfielder, who started his career at St Mary’s Stadium, went to Turkey last summer after being released by Liverpool.

However, he has not found life easy at Besiktas, enduring a season marred with injury in Turkey.

He has shown hints of form whenever he has been on the pitch though, having found the back of the net four times from different positions in midfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former club have taken note and are showing keen interest in bringing him back to his boyhood club, according to Turkish outlet Sabah.

The 30-year-old is expected to welcome the move back to England, thus boosting Southampton’s chances of signing him.

He has a contract with Besiktas though, running until the summer of 2026 and the Saints will have to reach an agreement with the Turkish giants.

Southampton’s hopes of securing an automatic promotion to the Premier League are over now following a 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.

It means that their hopes of securing top-flight football next season will depend on their performance in the playoffs.

It remains to be seen whether getting back to the Premier League is a make-or-break factor for Oxlade-Chamberlain.