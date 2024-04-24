Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that he can see Sheffield Wednesday winning their last two games of the season, with Sunderland away and West Brom at home two good fixtures to have.

Wednesday are unbeaten in four games and have picked up eight points from their current run of games without a defeat.

With two games left in the season, Danny Rohl’s side are sitting just outside the relegation zone on 47 points after spending almost the entire campaign in the drop zone.

They only have a one-point lead over 22nd-placed Birmingham but Clarke believes they have a favourable last two fixtures.

The Owls will be taking on West Brom this weekend and the former EFL star feels the Baggies have more or less booked their place in the playoffs and might not have much to play for at the moment.

He insisted that a trip to Sunderland on the final day of the season is a good fixture for Sheffield Wednesday as the Black Cats have been woeful at home this term and have nothing to play for.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Sunderland away is not a bad fixture, is it? West Brom at home is not a bad fixture.

“West Brom played great against Leicester, it’s the most exciting I have seen a West Brom team play for a long time but I don’t think they are under any heat.

“They are in the playoffs, they have got it sorted so it could be a good fixture.

“Sunderland away is a great fixture because Sunderland have been bang average for quite a while now and at the Stadium of Light they have taken some pretty bad beatings.

“I can see Sheffield Wednesday winning their last two games.”

Sheffield Wednesday looked down and out in the first half of the season but they would be fifth in the Championship if the results of the last 12 games are counted.