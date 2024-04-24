The West Ham hierarchy are divided over potentially appointing Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is not expected to be offered a new deal.

West Ham are insistent that any decision will be taken after the end of the campaign but the club are in the process of identifying a new manager.

The Hammers are in talks with Lopetegui with a view to hiring him as their new manager in the summer.

However, it has been claimed that the club hierarchy are not completely sold on signing the former Real Madrid and Wolves boss.

Within West Ham, the club are being pushed to try and bring in a younger manager ahead of next season.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten wants Ruben Amorim, but his €15m release clause is a major stumbling block.

There are claims that the Portuguese is also unsure about joining West Ham following a meeting with the club owners on Monday.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is keen on Lopetegui and values his experience of managing in the Premier League.

He is being cautioned and asked to look elsewhere but the Spaniard is likely to become the new West Ham boss if Sullivan ignores his advisers and people inside the club’s technical team.