Benfica chief scout Pedro Ferreira ‘has an agreement’ to move to England with Nottingham Forest this summer, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Forest’s Premier League future remains in the balance ahead of the final two games of their season.

However, the club are preparing for the summer and are set to make changes behind the scenes to reinforce their structure.

Nottingham Forest are set to make a significant addition to their recruitment structure in the upcoming summer window.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Benfica chief scout Ferreira ‘has an agreement’ and will be joining the English club in the coming months.

The 41-year-old served as their academy scout over two stints before becoming Benfica’s head of scouting in 2019.

The Portuguese giants are known for identifying young talent and giving them a platform to flourish.

Ferreira has spent more than a decade but will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He will be playing a key role in Nottingham Forest’s recruitment process from the summer onwards.