Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has welcomed Burnley and Luton Town being relegated from the top flight and bid the pair ‘good riddance’.

Burnley saw their bid to survive in the Premier League ended with a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, sending the Clarets back down to the Championship, while Luton lost 3-1 at West Ham.

Vincent Kompany’s side have conceded a huge 76 goals in their 37 league games, giving them a goal difference of minus 36, while Luton have let in 81 goals and have a goal difference of minus 31.

O’Hara, a former Spurs star, believes the pair deserve to go down as they have been so far off the pace in the Premier League.

He also bid Burnley and Luton ‘good riddance’ and dubbed their goal difference ‘an absolute joke’.

“About time they went down. Nothing came from those games today for them”, O’Hara said after the final whistles on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“Deservedly so they are going down. The goal difference is an absolute joke and they haven’t been good enough to stay in the Premier League.

“It’s a ruthless business being in the top flight and the teams coming up from the Championship need to be better.

“They are going down and good riddance I say because they’ve not been good enough.”

Both Burnley and Luton decided against changing their manager this season and are expected to continue to stick with them next term as they look to bounce back.