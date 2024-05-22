Arsenal are set to make a decision soon on whether to pursue a deal for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who is also a Liverpool target.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has impressed this season at Feyenoord and has turned heads in the Premier League.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale is expected to move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have been scouting the Dutchman closely and were impressed by his performances in the Champions League.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf (via SoccerNews), the north London club are expected to take a call on whether to make a move for Bijlow soon.

Arsenal are tracking several goalkeepers and Feyenoord’s Bijlow is one of the names they are considering on their shortlist.

Bijlow has also attracted interest from Liverpool, who will have departing Feyenoord boss Arne Slot in the dugout next season.

However, the Reds’ interest in the goalkeeper is unrelated to the arrival of Slot from Feyenoord this summer.