Mainz’s first refusal on Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg has expired and they would have to pay double the fee initially anticipated.

The German club signed the defender on loan from Liverpool last summer and secured a first refusal on a permanent deal as part of the agreement.

The Dutchman has been impressive in Germany and Mainz have been keen to sign the centre-back on a permanent contract.

There were expectations that he could be available for as little as €5m this summer but that is far from the case.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Mainz would likely have to shell out €10m in order to get their hands on Van den Berg this summer.

The chances of the price coming down depend on Liverpool agreeing to negotiations over the fee.

Mainz have also let their first refusal on the defender expire, which allows more clubs to join the pursuit of the centre-back.

They will hope the defender would be keen to stay at Mainz over other options this summer.