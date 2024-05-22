Mainz are planning to keep Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg at the club by triggering a clause in his loan deal.

Liverpool brought in the 22-year-old centre-back from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019.

Since his move to Anfield, Van den Berg has played only four senior games for Liverpool and gone out on loan three times as the Reds look to see him develop.

Van den Berg is currently on loan at Mainz and he has played a major role in keeping them up in the Bundesliga this season.

The Dutchman is set to return to Liverpool after the expiry of his loan and he has two more years left on his contract.

Mainz though have first option on Van den Berg contained in the loan deal and, according to German magazine Kicker, they are planning to use it.

It is suggested that Mainz have to pay a fee in the region of €5m to make the defender’s loan permanent.

Van den Berg featured 33 times for Mainz in the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign and picked up nine cautions in the process.