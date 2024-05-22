Fluminense full-back Jefte is heading to Glasgow to complete a move to Rangers after the Gers agreed a move to sign the player, according to Sky Sports News.

Jefte spent last season at Greek club APOEL for whom he featured in a total of 22 league matches and made seven goal contributions.

Rangers had taken note and tried to sign him in January from the Brazilian club but could not get a deal over the line as APOEL refused to allow him to leave the club early.

The Cypriot club also held an option that would allow them to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.

However, APOEL’s vice president admitted that they were still to hear from the player as to whether he wanted to make the move.

Now though, Jefte has decided against it and is headed to Glasgow to seal a deal to move to Philippe Clement’s side.

Jefte is set to be a part of the squad overhaul that is expected to take place in Glasgow in the summer.

He will replace Borna Barisic in Clement’s team and will compete with Ridvan Yilmaz for a place in the first-team.