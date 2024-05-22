AGF manager Uwe Rosler has refused to rule out the return of Burnley star Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the summer, with cryptic answers to questions about the goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper joined Danish side AGF on a season-long loan from Burnley in the summer, and he has been a standout performer for the club this season.

Peacock-Farrell’s contract with Burnley was set to expire in June, but the Clarets have decided to exercise an option to extend his contract for another year and he is set to return to Turf Moor in the summer.

When asked about Peacock-Farrell’s future, AGF manager, Rosler refused to rule out the Burnley star’s return next season and gave cryptic answers.

“Have we said that he will not be here next season?” Rosler said in a post match press conference.

Rosler stressed that AGF have not announced that the player will not return to the Danish club next season, despite confirming he is going back to Burnley, and revealed that he is not allowed to speak in detail about the Burnley star’s future.

“Yes, that’s what we said”, he added.

“I’m not saying anything, I’m not saying anything.

“I just want to make sure you guys are quoting correctly.

“He’s going back to Burnley because they exercised their option and then we’ll see. I won’t say more than that.

“I have not been allowed to say more, and I will not say more. He goes back to Burnley and starts pre-season with them.

“That’s their right, and we’ll see.”

The onus would appear to be on AGF will come up with a bid to convince Burnley to let Peacock-Farrell join them on a permanent transfer in the summer.