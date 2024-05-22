Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he is keen to get deals done early in the transfer window if it is possible.

Following a fifth place finish in the Premier League, the Australian tactician is already thinking about strengthening his squad for next season and Tottenham have been linked with a host of players.

Postecoglou admitted that in the recently concluded season, Spurs benefited from their early transfer businesses last summer and believes that it is the aim of every club to complete their transfer business as early as possible.

The Spurs boss stressed that deals take time to get completed though, but revealed that Tottenham have a plan in place for the upcoming transfer window.

When asked about the importance of signing players early in the window, Postecoglou said in a post match press conference: “Look it is important.

“I think it works better.

“Last year it certainly benefited us in having a couple of players in early to be with the whole squad.

“Again looking at the schedule this year with international commitments, we’re not going to get them all back for the start of pre-season, but if we can get ones in early.

“It’s easier said than done.

“Everyone wants to get business done early, everyone is keen to bring players in but the reality is that it takes a little bit of time.

“The good thing for us is that we know what we need to do, we’ve had the plan in place for a while and it’s just about now going through that process.”

Tottenham faced Newcastle United in a friendly match in Australia earlier today to wrap up their season.