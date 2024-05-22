Leicester City boss and Chelsea managerial target Enzo Maresca has turned down an approach from La Liga side Sevilla, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Maresca masterminded Leicester City getting straight back up to the Premier League after getting relegated last year and his stock has risen.

Leicester are already working on offering him a new contract as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

However, they are facing the threat of losing Maresca this summer as Chelsea have their eyes on him as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

He has also attracted interest from Spain where Sevilla were keen to snare him away from the King Power Stadium.

But it has been claimed that Maresca has turned down an approach from the Spanish club which was made ‘in the last days’.

His priority is to manage in the Premier League and Chelsea’s interest in him is still very much alive.

Leicester are likely to demand a steep compensation fee if Chelsea make an approach for Maresca in the coming days.

The Blues are looking for a new manager after Pochettino left the club on Tuesday evening.

Leicester are still hoping to hold on to Maresca.