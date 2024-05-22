Portsmouth are not chasing Reading’s young midfielder Michael Craig, according to BBC Radio Solent.

Pompey will be playing in the Championship in the upcoming season after they earned automatic promotion at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Preparations are under way to strengthen their existing squad and a number of names have been linked with moves to Fratton Park.

Reading’s 21-year-old midfielder Craig has been mooted as a possible option for John Mousinho’s men.

Craig caught attention in the recently concluded League One season, playing 28 matches over the course of an otherwise forgettable campaign for Reading.

While clubs may go for Craig though, it does not appear that Portsmouth will be amongst them.

Pompey are not looking to make a move for the Scotland Under-21 cap.

Craig came through the youth ranks at north London giants Tottenham Hotspur before starting his senior career at Reading.