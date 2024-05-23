Napoli star Victor Osimhen favours joining Arsenal in the Premier League, but if a proposal from England does not arrive then he is prepared to consider Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old centre forward is a key part of Napoli’s team and this season he scored 15 goals in 24 Serie A outings.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli in the upcoming window for a big price, with clubs including Paris Saint-Germain being heavily linked with him.

Premier League outfit Manchester United and Chelsea are long-time admirers and Arsenal are also fans of what Osimhen brings to the table.

The Nigerian international has a release clause in his contract which is set at in excess of £100m.

Osimhen also has suitors in Saudi Arabia, but according to Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli (via ArenaNapoli), the player wants a move to Arsenal.

The centre forward wants to play in the Premier League with the Gunners.

If he cannot sign for Arsenal then he would look at other Premier League sides.

But if that does not happen then Osimhen would consider Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal finished the season as runners-up in the league and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will want to trigger Osimhen’s release clause to take him to London.