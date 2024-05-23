Charlton Athletic have not had a bid rejected for Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards, according to the South London Press.

It has been claimed in Scotland that Charlton have gone in with a six-figure offer for the defender as they seek to land him, but it has been turned down.

Left-back Edwards was subject to interest from Barnsley in the January transfer window, but Dunfermline managed to keep hold of him.

Now Charlton are trying to take the defender to England and they have put a bid in.

It is suggested though that the Addicks have not seen Dunfermline reject the proposal, which is not six figures.

Whether Dunfermline do intend to reject Charlton’s offer for the left-back remains to be seen.

Dunfermline are at risk of losing Edwards as he only has 12 months left on his contract at the club.

The East End Park side triggered an option to extend his deal by a further year, but risk losing him on a free transfer next summer if he refuses to sign a new contract.