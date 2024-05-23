Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt is on the radar of Birmingham City, but it is unclear whether he will get interviewed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Birmingham have been relegated from the Championship and are now preparing for life in League One next season.

Tony Mowbray will not be returning as their manager due to health reasons and the club are now in the market for a new manager.

Birmingham are set to interview Alex Neil and Paul Heckingbottom as part of the process of searching for their new manager.

It has been claimed that Bolton boss Evatt is a name Birmingham are considering as well.

The 42-year-old has impressed at Bolton and got them to the cusp of promotion to the Championship this season.

Evatt’s Bolton side lost the playoff final to Oxford United.

His name is being discussed inside Birmingham but it is unclear whether he will get a chance to interview for the manager’s role at St. Andrew’s in the coming days and weeks.