Newcastle United are keen to do a deal with Valencia for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before the start of the European Championship.

Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are tipped to leave Newcastle in the summer and the Magpies are keen on signing a goalkeeper.

Newcastle have identified Valencia’s Georgian international Mamardashvili as an ideal candidate to provide competition to Nick Pope.

They are in talks with Valencia to sign the goalkeeper and they might have to pay a fee in the region of €40m to be able to get their man.

Newcastle are wasting no time and, according to Spanish outlet Gols Media, they are aiming to have the deal done before a certain date.

Talks are progressing well between Newcastle and Valencia for Mamardashvili and the Magpies want a deal done before Euro 2024 kicks off.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Spanish outfit Valencia on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi in the summer of 2021 and this season has been a standout performer for the club.

Valencia have already signed a replacement for Mamardashvili in the form of Stole Dimitrievski.