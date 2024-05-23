Miguel Almiron’s agent has revealed that there is interest in the Newcastle United star from other Premier League clubs, but the Magpies do not want to sell him.

The Paraguayan has been an important member of Eddie Howe’s team this season, finishing with 33 appearances overall along with six more in the Champions League.

The Magpies had though pondered over the idea of selling him in January and even held preliminary talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia to offload him.

The move did not materialise eventually but now he is yet again attracting interest at the end of the season.

Daniel Campos, Almiron’s agent, has revealed that not just Saudi clubs but clubs from the first-tier of English football are also the player’s admirers.

For now, though, Newcastle do not want to sell but there may be news at some point, Campos insists.

“Other Premier [League] clubs have asked about him, but Newcastle don’t want to sell him,” Campos told Paraguayan outlet ABC Cardinal.

“The Arab market is hovering there.

“There may be news, but he is comfortable.”

Almiron still has a contract with Newcastle that runs until the summer of 2026 having signed an extension in February last year.