Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine has revealed that a decision on his future will come after Spurs’ pre-season training camp.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with League One outfit Port Vale and the second half of the campaign with Plymouth Argyle.

Devine managed to rack up a total of 39 appearances in all competitions this season and helped Plymouth stay up in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder has two senior appearances for Tottenham under his belt and he revealed that he does not like to plan his future.

Devine added that he is aiming to try to impress Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou in pre-season training, and then after pre-season his future will be decided.

“I think I have experienced a lot, some good moments and also some bad moments, which you are going to get in football”, Devine told the Press Association.

“I am glad they both went how they did.

“I don’t like to come in with a plan.

“Come the start of the season, you come in for pre-season, go with it and try to impress as much as possible.

“If at the end of it, I stay or if I go on another loan again, either way I am sure it will be the right decision and whatever the manager wants to do as well.”

All eyes will be on whether Postecoglou wants to keep Devine around the first team set-up at Spurs or send him out on another loan.