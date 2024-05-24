Phillipe Coutinho has been working with Aston Villa towards terminating his contract within the next two weeks, with those close to the player ‘confident’ that an amicable exit can be agreed.

The Brazilian midfielder has been out on loan in Qatar this season and is firmly out of favour at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are keen to move him on this summer and shed his substantial wages from the wage bill at the club.

Coutinho also wants to go and, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, talks have been taking place to terminate his contract.

The aim is for the contract termination to be agreed within the next two weeks.

Those close to the midfielder are ‘confident’ that there will be an amicable exit from Aston Villa for Coutinho.

His current deal at Aston Villa runs for another two years.

Brazilian side Vasco da Gama are keen to sign Coutinho and talks have been happening for several weeks.

The club are confident they will be able to land him.