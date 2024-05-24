Atletico Madrid are wary of Manchester United and Newcastle United target Ederson’s asking price shooting up this summer.

The Atalanta midfielder was brilliant in their win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

He has been on the watch list of several clubs this season including Manchester United and Newcastle.

Juventus also have their eyes on him but he is also being a target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, according to Spanish daily Marca, Atletico Madrid are now worried about seeing Ederson’s price going beyond their financial means.

Atalanta are already expected to demand a fee north of the €45m mark if they receive approaches for the Brazilian this summer.

Atletico Madrid are now fearful that an impressive Copa America for Brazil will further shoot up the midfielder’s price.

The Spanish giants have other priorities in the market as well and cannot afford to spend more than a certain number on Ederson.

That may boost the chances of Ederson ending up in the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United and Newcastle.