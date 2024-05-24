Newcastle United could have a deal in place for the signature of Manchester United target Tosin Adarabioyo as early as next week, according to i News.

The 26-year-old centre-back will be leaving Fulham this summer on a free transfer after refusing to sign a new contract.

Newcastle have been actively trying to get their hands on the defender and are in talks with his representatives.

An offer has been made and while Newcastle are confident of signing him, Manchester United have not ended their interest in him.

However, Newcastle are pushing hard to sign him and have been more proactive than Manchester United in their pursuit of Adarabioyo.

It has been claimed that there could be an agreement in place between Newcastle and the defender as early as next week.

The Magpies are pressing forward to beat Manchester United to the signature of the 26-year-old centre-back.

They have also made progress in talks with another free agent in Lloyd Kelly and are expected to secure his signature soon.