Norwich City are holding talks with former AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansel today, according to the Pink Un.

The Canaries are in the market for a new manager after sacking David Wagner following their Championship playoff semi-final loss to Leeds United.

Norwich have already been in talks with several candidates including Johannes Hoff Thorup and even Will Still has been linked with the job.

It emerged earlier today that Norwich would be speaking to an unnamed candidate for the manager’s role.

And it has been claimed that Jansen is the man the East Anglian side are talking to today as part of the process.

The 51-year-old spent more than three years as AZ Alkmaar as their head coach before getting sacked in January this year.

The Dutchman is keen on returning to management and is interested in working in England.

Norwich are considering him and are speaking to him to assess his suitability for the job at Carrow Road.

Jansen has never worked in England but has managed in European competitions with AZ Alkmaar.