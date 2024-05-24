Rangers are keen on landing Stoke City midfielder Sol Sidibe, but the Potters do not want to lose him this summer.

The 17-year-old is a highly rated talent at Stoke and the club handed him opportunities in the Championship, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup over the course of the season.

Sidibe is a player the Potters look sure to involve even more next season, if they can keep hold of him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Scottish giants Rangers are keen to snap him up.

However, the Gers will not find willing sellers in Stoke as the Potters are set against letting the midfielder go.

Sidibe is under contract with Stoke for a further two years and the Potters are hoping to see off interest in him.

Rangers are not the only side interested in the teenager, with Juventus, Monaco and Brighton all having noted his potential.

Sidibe turned out in Stoke’s final game of the Championship season, a 4-0 win over Bristol City, as the Potters further showed a clear pathway to the midfielder.