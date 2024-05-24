Rangers have offered goalkeeper Liam Kelly a three-year deal to return to Ibrox, according to the Rangers Review.

The Gers are shaking up their goalkeeping department this summer with Jon McLaughlin set to go and Robby McCrorie looking to make sure he plays first team football next season.

Rangers want to draft in cover for number 1 Jack Butland and former Ger Kelly is the man they have chosen.

Kelly is leaving Motherwell following the end of his contract this summer and is expected to complete a free transfer to Rangers.

The Gers have put a three-year deal in front of the shot-stopper.

Kelly came through the youth ranks at Rangers but headed for Livingston in 2018 as he found breaking into the team to be elusive.

Now he is poised to head back to Ibrox and will hope to put pressure on Butland.

Kelly is claimed to have had offers from other clubs, but wants to go back to Rangers to prove himself under Philippe Clement.