Rene Maric appears to no longer be in the running for the Sunderland job as he is becoming an assistant to Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

After facing rejections from multiple managers, German giants Bayern Munch are finally set to have a new manager who will replace Thomas Tuchel for next season.

Burnley boss Kompany will be the new boss and Bayern Munich are shaping his backroom team.

Maric has been firmly on Sunderland’s radar as their possible new manager, but now that possibility is set to go.

The 31-year-old will be an assistant to Kompany, according to German daily Bild.

Maric has been working with Bayern Munich’s Under-19s and now looks set to stay at the German giants.

Sunderland have been looking for a new boss and assessing several candidates, but so far they have yet to make an appointment.

The Black Cats were expected to move quickly at the end of the season to get a new boss in place.

Sunderland saw their hopes of a promotion push collapse after they sacked Tony Mowbray to bring in Michael Beale.