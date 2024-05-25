Leeds United target Marius Wolf is attracted to the idea of playing in Serie A, where AC Milan are looking to scoop him up.

The right-back is to leave Borussia Dortmund following the expiry of his contract this summer and is eyeing a fresh challenge.

Leeds, who have had Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley but are not expected to keep him, are hunting for another right-back.

The Whites are keen on landing Wolf, but face competition from several clubs, including AC Milan.

And, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Wolf is attracted by the idea of a move to Serie A, which boosts AC Milan’s hopes.

The Dortmund defender would be keen to sample the Italian top flight and it could be his next move.

Wolf, 28, is currently preparing for the Champions League final with Dortmund; he has turned out six times in the competition this season.

The defender will be keen to bow out of his time at the Ruhr giants by lifting the biggest trophy in club football.