Celtic hitman Adam Idah admits he does not know what his future will bring after he scored the winner for the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup final.

Idah is on loan at Celtic from Norwich City and has had a big impact on the Bhoys’ season, helping them to win the Scottish Premiership title and now add the Scottish Cup to that list.

He grabbed the only goal of a cagey game at Hampden Park right at the death as Celtic lifted the cup.

Idah is due back at Norwich in the summer though there is talk of Celtic wanting to keep hold of him.

The striker admits he is in the dark over what might happen, but is delighted to have fired Celtic to the Scottish Cup and rates the Bhoys as a great club.

“I said I’d come here to try and score as many goals as I could, I didn’t think I’d score a goal like this in front of all these fans. It’s an amazing feeling”, Idah told BBC Scotland.

“It’s hard to put into words. Anyone here can see what it means to the fans, to the players. I’ve always supported Celtic, it’s amazing.

“Football is tricky. I love it here, I’ve said it previously, it’s a great club but I’m still contracted to Norwich.

“I’ll go back in the summer and who knows?”

Celtic are expected to back boss Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market this summer and all eyes will be on whether the Bhoys do strike a deal with Norwich to keep hold of Idah.