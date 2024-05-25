Juventus are looking to leverage the relationship Thiago Motta has with Joshua Zirkzee to beat Arsenal to the signature of the Bologna striker.

Zirkzee has played a key role this season in helping Bologna qualify for the Champions League under the tutelage of Motta.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Bologna because of his €40m buyout clause and he is wanted at Arsenal and AC Milan.

Zirkzee has also emerged as a key target for Juventus who are in the market for a striker this summer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are hoping to utilise the relationship between Motta and the forward to get their hands on him.

Motta is set to become the new Juventus manager and he is a big fan of the versatile striker.

Juventus are banking on the Italian coach to convince the forward to move to Turin over interest from clubs such as Arsenal and AC Milan.

The buyout clause in his contract makes it a straightforward deal for any club once Zirkzee makes his choice.